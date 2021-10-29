ScotRail is adding more seats on key routes to help fans travel to and from the match, which will kick off at 2.30pm tomorrow. However, they have warned those travelling that trains going to and from Edinburgh are likely to be busy.

Supporters have been advised to allow extra time for travel, as queuing systems will be put in place at Haymarket after the game has ended.

Scotrail is adding extra carriages to trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley, and to trains between Edinburgh and Dunblane, Dundee, and Fife.

However, the heavy rain that Scotland is currently experiencing could cause delays. In some locations in West Scotland, over 100mm of rain is expected to fall in just 24-hours, which could impact services.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re doing everything we can to get customers to and from the game safely and on time, but fans should check their journeys before travel.“We’ll be using every available train to make the day run smoothly, with more seats on key services in and out of Edinburgh.“I encourage anyone travelling to the game to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise the need to queue, buy your tickets to Haymarket in advance on the ScotRail app or website.“We’ll keep the weather conditions under constant review and advise customers of any disruption via our social media feeds, website, and app.”

The train operator has also reminded customers that drinking alcohol is still prohibited on ScotRail services.

