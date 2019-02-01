Scotland weather: Temperature dips to lowest recorded for seven years

Police have issued a fresh warning to drivers to travel with extra caution after snow and ice warnings were issued for parts of Scotland until noon today.

Temperatures were expected to plunge again last night after the lowest UK temperature for seven years of -14.4C was recorded in Braemar.

Readings last night were forecast to be -10C in Braemar, -9C in Aviemore, -5C in Glasgow and -4C in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said areas likely to be affected by hazardous conditions included the Borders, East Lothian, Aberdeenshire, and much of the Highlands and Islands, including Orkney and Shetland.

Inspector David Hynd said: “Warnings from the Met Office indicate icy patches can be expected and lying snow of between 1 and 3cm could also be experienced.

“Drivers should therefore exercise extra caution while this is in force until noon.

“If you are travelling, you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions, making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route, as well as alternative routes.”

Fog caused a further hazard for drivers on the Queensferry Crossing over the Forth between Fife and Edinburgh. South of the Border, up to 10cm of snow is forecast in south-west England and South Wales, where Newquay Airport was forced to close.

There was significant rail disruption after a busy line between Edinburgh and Glasgow was closed for hours because of a signalling fault.

Dozens of trains on the line via Bathgate and Airdrie were cancelled or delayed.

ScotRail said the cause of the signalling fault at Caldercruix in North Lanarkshire was being investigated, with engineers en route.

Further disruption was caused by a train breaking down at Hyndland, in the west end of Glasgow, at one of the busiest points on the Scottish network.

ScotRail said the train broke down due to a loss of air, which disrupted services through Glasgow Central and Queen Street low level stations.

It said the train was back at the depot with the cause of the fault under investigation.

A spokesperson for the ScotRail Alliance, which includes track and signalling body Network Rail, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey.”