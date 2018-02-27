ScotRail announce train cancellations across Scotland

Have your say

ScotRail has announced train cancellations across eastern Scotland and around Glasgow tomorrow and on Thursday because of the expected snow impact.

'The Beast from the East' is causing disruption across the country. Picture: SWNS

They include some services on the Fife Circle and the Edinburgh-Dunblane, Arbroath-Dundee and Inverurie-Aberdeen-Stonehaven lines.

All Glasgow Central-Barrhead and some Glasgow Queen Street-Croy trains will also not run.

The ScotRail Alliance with track owner Network Rail said sets of points between tracks would be set in one direction to reduce the potential for them to stop working.

It said: “This will allow us to position staff at critical locations, where they can help keep points and signalling equipment clear of ice and snow.

“On a normal day, our points move regularly to allow different trains to travel on different routes.

“When we are faced with snow and ice, this can increase the risk of a points failure – snow and ice can get caught between the points, which causes delays.”

More details are available on the ScotRail website.

