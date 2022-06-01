The union’s national executive committee said it had thrown out the 4.2 per cent deal, which was increased from 2.2 per cent last week by ScotRail after that initial offer was rejected.

Most drivers have stopped volunteering to work overtime, on which services depend, especially on Sundays, which is not classed as part of the normal working week.

ScotRail has indefinitely cut 700 trains a day as a result, or about one third of the timetable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail services have been cut by one third since last week because of the drivers' dispute. Picture: John Devlin

Aslef Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “Aslef wants to negotiate a fair deal for our members.

"We are once again calling on ScotRail to return to the talks so we can negotiate a fair deal that we can put to our members.”

The RMT union, whose ScotRail members include train conductors and ticket examiners, is due to consider the revised 4.2 per cent offer next week.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “Once again, train passengers in Scotland are set to suffer thanks to SNP complacency and dithering.

“Yesterday I asked [transport minister] Jenny Gilruth what contingency plans were in place should Aslef reject the current pay offer and she had no answer.

“It’s clear she and the SNP Government just assumed the offer would be accepted.

“Now, it appears, we’re back to square one and the Scottish public will have to endure the woefully-inadequate reduced ScotRail timetable for even longer.

“Since ScotRail was nationalised two months ago, ministers haven’t put a foot right.

“They must get ScotRail and the union back around the table immediately to end this chaos as quickly as possible.”

Meantime, the train operator told The Scotsman it planned to publish a temporary Sunday timetable on Thursday or Friday to give passengers more certainty.

It has cut trains by one third on weekdays and Saturdays as part of a temporary timetable since last week but had been unable to provide a revised timetable for Sundays, leaving passengers facing 320 cancellations with no advance notice – about 29 per cent of the total.

Chief operating officer Joanne Mcguire said: “We are confident that this Sunday will be improved on last Sunday.

"The train planning team and others are working incredibly hard and they are very committed in terms of providing the most resilient and reliable service we can.

"We are looking to provide a temporary timetable.”