ScotRail issue travel advice ahead of Scottish Cup semi finals at Hampden

Hearts and Hibernian players line up prior to kick-off during the William Hill Scottish Cup semi final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

The weekend begins with an all-Edinburgh affair, as Hearts meet Hibernian at Hampden Park on Saturday, 16 April with the game kicking off at 12:15, and on Easter Sunday, 17 April, Celtic will play Rangers in an all-Glasgow encounter with a 2pm kick off. ScotRail have announced they are adding extra seats to as many trains as possible to help fans travel to the matches, however the train operator is advising supporters to leave extra time for travel as trains will be busy.Queuing systems will be in place at stations before and after the final whistle on both days, which include Glasgow Central, Mount Florida, Kings Park, and key stations across the network.

On Saturday, Hearts fans should join the queues on the Carriage Drive off Hope Street at Glasgow Central and travel on trains to Mount Florida, while Hibs fans will queue on the main concourse for services to Kings Park.The same queuing system will apply on Sunday, with Rangers fans asked to queue on the Carriage Drive for Mount Florida services, and Celtic fans queuing on the main concourse for Kings Park trains.After the match, fans are asked to return to the station promptly and join the respective queues at Mount Florida for Hearts and Rangers fans, and at Kings Park for Hibernian and Celtic supporters.Customers are encouraged to buy their return tickets to either Mount Florida or Kings Park in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app and buying tickets through mobile.