Hearts and Hibs fans attending matches on Christmas Eve are being warned by ScotRail bosses make sure they have planned their journey home in advance.

It comes as thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by Network Rail prepare to walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27 in a dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The early shutdown on Christmas Eve will not only just impact on last minute shoppers and those wanting a festive getaway, but could scupper the transport plans of football fans.

With services winding down from 3pm, supporters watching games including Dundee United against Hearts, and Hibs vs Livingston, could find themselves stranded.

David Simpson, ScotRail’s service delivery director, said the strike would mean “significant disruption” with last trains earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, no Boxing Day services, and later first trains on December 27.

“It’s really disappointing to see more disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway,” he said.

Services are due to follow the normal timetable between December 28 and 30 but, on Hogmanay, services will stop earlier than usual.

And more rail misery is to follow in 2023. The RMT has also announced strike plans for January 3 and 4, as well as January 6 and 7.

Those strike dates were announced after talks between RMT leader Mick Lynch and Rail Minister Hew Merriman failed last week, with negotiations between the two sides remaining deadlocked.