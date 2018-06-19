ScotRail passenger satisfaction slumps

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail has slumped, watchdog Transport Focus revealed today.

Happiness with Scotland's main train operator slumped by six percentage points to 84 per cent compared to last spring.

That is just one point above ScotRail's lowest score in the survey for 14 years - 83 per cent in autumn 2016.

ScotRail blamed major disruption caused by the Beast from the East snowfall on 28 February on the poor result.

Transport Focus said poor punctuality - which prompted ScotRail to launch an improvement plan - was another factor.

The survey also showed satisfaction significantly down in other areas, such as ticket prices and lack of seats at stations.

ScotRail has said the first of its two delayed new fleets of trains will start running by the end of next month to ease crowding.

A stand-in fleet is also due to go into service on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line by the end of this month.

The score was also one point down on the last survey, last autumn, but Transport Focus compares results with the previous year to take into account seasonal factors.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “Passengers welcome the investment in improving Scotland’s railway but this must be delivered hand in glove with the daily delivery of improved punctuality, the key driver of passenger satisfaction, so that the benefits of the investment are not lost in dissatisfaction with late-running trains.”

Alex Hynes, managing director of the ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail said: “For more than four out five customers to be satisfied with ScotRail, despite the challenges we faced during the Beast from the East, is down to the hard work of our people.

"They go above and beyond the call of duty every single day.

“But we know that our customers demand more from ScotRail.

"We are on the cusp of delivering a major transformation of Scotland’s railway, which will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and better services for our customers.”

