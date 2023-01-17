The revelation comes a month after John Swinney announced in the Scottish Budget "a six-month pilot that will remove peak-time rail fares as a way of making rail travel more affordable and attractive to travellers”.

Matheson told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee (NZET): “The pilot will run for six months on a particular route or routes to test out whether removing peak fares has an impact on people’s travelling behaviour on the railway network. It’s not removing them from across the network.”

It is planned to run the £15 million scheme sometime during the year from April. Matheson said: “It would cost more than that to remove peak fares from across the whole of the network.”

The six-month peak fares suspension is due to take place sometime during the year from April. Picture: John Devlin

He said that to extend it across ScotRail, “we would have to look at the cost of that and whether there is budget allocation that could provide for that.”

Mr Swinney had said in his Budget announcement on December 15 that the pilot: “will operate over a six-month period in the course of the next financial year, and the Government will consider carefully the impact of that measure and the long-term sustainability of such a proposition. If it is successful, the Government will wish to continue it for a longer period.”

Following the announcement, the SNP, which leads the Scottish Government, described the trial as “transformative”.

It issued a press release on December 20 quoting Jackie Dunbar, one of the party’s members on the NZET committee, who said: “The announcement to scrap peak rail fares in the upcoming Budget will help commuters during the UK cost of living crisis, as well as incentivise greener transport options and encourage a post-pandemic return to rail.

“Following the Scottish Government’s funding to freeze fares until March, this is tangible action from a government laser-focused on delivering for the people of Scotland.

“Public transport must be accessible and affordable for those using it. This bold action, announced by John Swinney, will be a welcome relief to those already worrying about their finances as the Westminster-accelerated cost of living crisis deepens.

