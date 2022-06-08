ScotRail: Scotland fans told last trains are before the end of the game

Newly nationalised ScotRail has urged those heading to Hampden Park for the Scotland v Armenia game on Wednesday to consider their travel options after the operator was forced to cut the number of services.

Kick off is at 7.45pm but the last train of the night from Mount Florida, the national stadium’s closet station, back to Glasgow Central will leave before the final whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail has urged those heading to Hampden Park for the Scotland v Armenia game on Wednesday to consider their travel options

ScotRail said there will also be very limited journey opportunities departing from Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street after the match, with no trains on most routes out of the city centre.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said the operator was “doing all we can to help football fans head to Hampden and cheer on the national team”.

But he warned: “Customers should be aware that the last trains of the night will depart Mount Florida before the final whistle, so we urge fans to plan ahead and consider their travel options.”

Some 700 services have been cut from the ScotRail timetable as a pay dispute rumbles on, with members of the Aslef union refusing to work on rest days as a result.

Talks aimed at ending a pay dispute between Scotland’s rail provider and train drivers will resume on Thursday, the union has said.

The union previously agreed an offer from ScotRail, but it was later rejected by the executive committee.

Talks resumed on Monday, before being adjourned within a matter of hours, but ScotRail deemed the discussions to be “constructive”.

ScotRail encouraged fans to get to the ground as early as possible as trains would be busy, with the turnstiles at Hampden Park opening at 6pm.