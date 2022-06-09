ScotRail strike could be avoided after drivers union mulls improved offer

Industrial action may have been averted.

A ballot on industrial action has now been postponed while drivers’ union ASLEF makes a decision on an improved offer from ScotRail.

Commenting on the outcome of today’s talks ASLEF Scottish Organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “We are pleased that today significant progress has been made in our latest round of talks with ScotRail.”

“The offer on pay has been increased to 5% and we have received improved offers on pay for rest day working, Sunday working allowances, driving instructor allowances, maternity pay and an extension of no compulsory redundancies to 5 years. There has also been an improved proposal around the non consolidated revenue scheme.”

“The Joint Working Party will also be looking at Sundays being part of the working week subject to negotiations by December 2027 as per the ASLEF charter.”

“All these proposals, we believe, represent a breakthrough and significant progress and is a recognition of the vital role our members play for society and the economy.”

“The full ASLEF negotiating team is recommending acceptance of the offer to our members through a referendum subject to Executive Committee approval.”