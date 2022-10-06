ScotRail will only be able to run reduced services on three lines compared to the 11 routes it has been able to operate during separate walkouts by Network Rail signallers, with another due on Saturday.

Trains will be limited to 7.30am to 6.30pm between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Bathgate (two an hour) and one train an hour between Glasgow and both Lanark and Larkhall.

The RMT had previously rejected a 5 per cent offer along with other improved benefits which is similar to the deal accepted by ScotRail’s train drivers in July.

The RMT has threatened a one-day strike and indefinite overtime ban from next week. Picture: John Devlin

Monday’s stoppage, which The Scotsman was first to report will be more disruptive than a series of separate RMT strikes in a dispute involving signallers that have seen ScotRail running fewer than one in five of its services.

RMT members expected to take part in the strike include train conductors and ticket examiners, station staff and cleaners.

The Scotsman understands the revised offer included an extra £500 for using new technology, additional commission for platform staff selling tickets and train crew checking electronic tickets, and a commitment to no compulsory redundancies being extended by a year to six years.

The RMT said it wanted the £500 payment doubled to £1,000.

RMT Scottish organiser Mick Hogg said: “The ScotRail RMT company council has overwhelmingly rejected the ScotRail revised offer.

"We are seeking a real cost of living pay increase of 8.2 per cent.

“Therefore strike action goes ahead Monday as planned.

“The RMT remains available to talk.”

The union has also announced an overtime ban from Friday October 14, although it remains unclear what impact that might have on services.

ScotRail said: "We are only able to provide this very limited service due to the number of contingency staff required to cover the shifts of those on strike.

“This means there will be no service except on three routes connecting East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow and Edinburgh, and connecting Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

