Starting on Monday, the rail operator will cut its services by one third, due to cancellations caused by a drivers’ pay dispute.

Train services linking Edinburgh and Fife will be affected, leaving many residents unsure of how to travel between the two areas without a car.

Here are alternatives to rail travel in the towns most affected by the cuts.

North Queensferry

When the new timetable comes into effect, trains between Edinburgh and North Queensferry will only run once an hour during the day.

However, buses will still run regularly between the towns. Locals can catch one of five services, which include the X54, the X55, the X56B, the X58, and the X60.

To book a taxi to make the same journey, it would cost around £60 with Capital Cars, as quoted by Minicabit.com.

Dunfermline

Trains services linking Dunfermline and Edinburgh will also be reduced as a result of Scotrail’s temporary timetable.

However, there are several different bus services that locals can use. Megabus has two services – the M90 and the M92 – that run regularly between the Capital and the Fife town. Locals can also catch the X54, X56, X59, X60, and X61 buses.

If buses don’t suit, getting a taxi will cost £69 if you book through Capital Cars or £76 with Edinburgh City Private Hire, according to Minicabit.com.

Kirkcaldy

Services to and from Kirkcaldy and the Capital will be affected by the Scotrail cuts.

Instead of taking the train, locals can catch either the X58, the X60 or the X61. All of these bus services will take you from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh and back.

Another option for residents is to take a taxi, however, this is a pricey option. For a cab ride from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh Waverley, Capital Cars would charge an £100 fare, according to Minicabit.com, while booking through

Edinburgh City Private Hire would cost around £115.

Glenrothes

When the new timetable comes into effect, trains to and from Edinburgh and Glenrothes will only run once an hour during the day.

Alternatively, the X59 and the X54 bus services also travel between the two locations.