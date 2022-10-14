From today (October 14), members of the RMT union will refuse to work any overtime, due to an ongoing pay dispute with the rail operator. More than 2,000 staff are expected to take part, after RMT members rejected an improved pay offer of 5% from ScotRail.

ScotRail has asked travellers to plan ahead and check their journeys before leaving.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our industrial action campaign on ScotRail will continue until we can find a just settlement to our dispute.

"We are open to meaningful talks with ScotRail at any time to discuss all the outstanding issues."

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said: "We are really disappointed with this additional industrial action, which will again impact on our customers, following the strike action earlier in the week. The ban on overtime does nothing for the railway's recovery during this challenging time, and in addition to the impact on those travelling, it will further cost our staff with lost income.

"We do rely on staff working overtime in various parts of the business as we actively recruit to fill vacancies, and unfortunately there will be some daily cancellations starting from Friday, October 14, and throughout the period of the RMT's ban.

Rail services to and from Edinburgh could be subject to short-notice cancellations while ScotRail staff refuse to work overtime as part of an ongoing pay dispute. Picture: PA

"We will do everything we can to minimise the impact on customers, however, there will be some disruption. We advise customers to check their journey before they travel, particularly in the morning before they start their day.