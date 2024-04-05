Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ScotRail trains travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts have been cancelled this morning after heavy rain has caused flooding on the line.

Strom Kathleen has seen six routes affected following heavy rainfall today with disruption expected to last until 12pm. The rail operator said bus services are now in place to allow passenger to complete their journeys.

ScotRail said: “Due to flooding on the line, services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Shotts will be cancelled this morning. The route is closed and Network Rail are on site to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.”

In a social media update ScotRail said: “Edinburgh to Glasgow Central services will terminate at Fauldhouse. Glasgow Central to Edinburgh services terminate at Carfin. Buses will run between Carfin and Fauldhouse and will be in place for 08:30. Trains will operate between Edinburgh and Fauldhouse to the east, and between Glasgow and Carfin to the west.”