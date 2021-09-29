ScotRail announced the fault at 5.40am on Wednesday saying that the line between Bellgrove and Bathgate was closed.

As a result, the Balloch to Airdrie service was suspended, and shortly after it was announced that services from Helensburgh to Edinburgh would be stopping at Bellgrove.

Trains travelling from Edinburgh to Helensburgh are currently terminating at Bathgate following the fault.

