ScotRail: Trains disrupted between Edinburgh and Helensburgh this morning due to overhead wire damage

Train services between Helensburgh and Edinburgh have been disrupted this morning following damage to overhead electrical wires.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 6:50 am

ScotRail announced the fault at 5.40am on Wednesday saying that the line between Bellgrove and Bathgate was closed.

As a result, the Balloch to Airdrie service was suspended, and shortly after it was announced that services from Helensburgh to Edinburgh would be stopping at Bellgrove.

Trains travelling from Edinburgh to Helensburgh are currently terminating at Bathgate following the fault.

More as we have it…

