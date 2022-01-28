ScotRail unions angry at threat to staff conditions under public ownership

The four union said they were “furious” with Scottish Rail Holdings chief executive Chris Gibb for telling them staff conditions would be downgraded as part of the switch.

One union official told The Scotsman they expected it to lead to an industrial action ballot and said the situation had even been compared to the miners’ dispute of the 1980s.

The outburst bodes ill for the transfer of ScotRail from private to public hands for the first time in 25 years, although the unions would have been seeking to impress on the new regime their importance and to get the best possible deal for their members.

ScotRail staff will come under public sector conditions from April. Picture: John Devlin

The unions were told that ScotRail staff would be subject to Scottish public sector pay and conditions policies, including no continuation of the no compulsory redundancies policy, which was part of the franchise agreement with current operator Abellio.

They said they were informed of “further plans to cut their right to negotiate over pay and conditions”, including limits to pay increases.

But one observer said the unions appeared to want ScotRail to be part of the public sector without having to abide by public sector policies.

The bad blood follows a long-running dispute last year over pay that halted many Sunday trains for months and threatened to cause major disruption during the COP26 climate change summit in November.

In a joint statement, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, drivers’ union Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, which represents office workers, and engineers’ union Unite, accused Mr Gibb of a “confrontational” approach.

They pointed to plans to close or reduce the opening hours of 123 station ticket offices, although ScotRail has said staff would be redeployed and there would be no redundancies.

The unions said: “Scotland’s new rail operator has started their relationship with workers in a more confrontational and provocative way than any of their failed private operator predecessors.

“They must change their ways quickly.

“To be threatened with compulsory redundancies and cuts to pay and conditions is an attack on key workers who have kept Scotland moving during the pandemic.

“This is the time to improve industrial relations and make railway workers a key player in helping to rebuild the railways.

"We are bitterly disappointed that rather than meet in good faith and seek to rebuild industrial relations Mr Gibb seems intent on repeating the mistakes of the past.

"This is not the type of publicly owned railway that Scotland needs or expects.

“The Scottish Government are now fully responsible for running Scotland’s railways.

"Cabinet Secretary Michael Matheson must intervene now.”

A response from the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency has been requested.

