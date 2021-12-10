Scotrail's Santa Express service to run from Edinburgh Waverley, raising thousands for charity

The service will take to the tracks again across the Forth Rail Bridge and around the Fife Circle on Saturday, 11 December and Saturday, 18 December.

On both days, the first special will leave Edinburgh Waverley at 10:15, arriving back at 12:00, with the second trip departing at 13:16 and returning at 15:04.

It follows the hugely successful inaugural Santa Express on 4 December which travelled from Waverley to Boat of Garten in the Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Santa Express services will be running.

Between them, tickets for all five specials sold out in five hours, raising £37,000 for the Railway Children charity.

The charity fights for vulnerable children who live alone and at risk on the streets, where they suffer abuse and exploitation.

All of the Santa Express trains are decked out in a festive theme and Father Christmas will be walking up and down the train to hand out gifts that have been donated by ScotRail staff and partner organisations.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “After the massive success of the first Santa Express we are delighted to be running another four of these special trains around the Fife Circle over the next two Saturdays,

"The Railway Children charity does great work to help protect vulnerable children all over the world and we are proud to be donating the money raised by our generous customer.