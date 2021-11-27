Following the rare red warning of wind across the east of Scotland, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow, ice and wind across Scotland on Saturday.

The Met Office has also issued yellow warnings of snow, ice and wind across Scotland on Saturday.

The A1 at Tyne Bridge is closed at both directions and the A1 Thistly Cross to Dunbar southbound remains closed.

Teams clearing fallen trees on the B703, Newtongrange to Newbattle Road, in Midlothian (Photo: Midlothian Council).

The A1 at Eyemouth is restricted due to a fallen tree.

The Forth Road Bridge is currently restricted as the west footpath and cycleway is closed due to essential maintenance.

The Skye Bridge on the A87 has been closed in both directions as a result of high winds.

The A93 is closed at Braemar in both directions due to fallen trees as is the A76 at Carronbridge.

The ScotRail services between Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen St, Dunblane and Stirling have all been disrupted due to a barn that's been blown on to the line near Polmont.

ScotRail has announced it expects ‘significant disruption to services’ after winds gusting over 80mph brought down trees, trampolines and even a barn across routes.

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson said: “Following yesterday's extreme weather, there will be significant disruption to travel today.

“Our teams are working hard to assess the damage across the network this morning but this will take some time, I'm afraid.”

Weather disruption is expected until midday on Saturday on train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High.

Services are returning to normal but some services will still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Buses are also delayed across Edinburgh and the Lothians affecting services 42 and X7.

Councils are working to help clear trees and other debris which landed on roads.

Midlothian Council thanked all the teams out working to keep roads clear of falling debris.

In East Lothian, a Severe Weather Emergency Multi Agency Group meeting is taking place to tackle the damage caused by Storm Arwen.

