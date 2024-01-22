Storm Isha Edinburgh: Trains and flights cancelled as storm continues to wreak havoc
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued more Yellow weather warnings, with Storm Isha expected to cause disruption for the next two days.
With extreme high winds, travel plans have been cancelled across the country, and many roads have been closed.
LIVE: Storm Isha in Edinburgh and the Lothians
No rush-hour trains as Storm Isha disruption continues
Travel disruption is continuing after amber and red warnings at the height of Storm Isha, with all ScotRail trains suspended until after the morning rush-hour.
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling as conditions may be hazardous.
Thousands of people without power
Thousands of people have been left without power as Storm Isha brought disruption to electricity and transport networks.
The storm battered the UK with heavy rain and gusts of up to 99mph.
The entire country was subject to wind warnings issued by the Met Office.
Traffic lights are out
Traffic lights are out at Hermiston Gait due to a power outage.
Traffic lights are out
Traffic lights are out at Hermiston Gait due to a power outage.
Police issue travel warning
Police Scotland is advising all road users to exercise extra caution due to the disruption caused by Storm Isha overnight. The Met Office has downgraded the Amber weather warning for wind, however a Yellow warning for wind is still in place for all of Scotland.
Conditions for travel may still be hazardous and road users should drive to the conditions and allow extra time for journeys.
Wind gusts
Transport Scotland said the strongest gust recorded on its network overnight was 107mph on the Tay Bridge, with Edinburgh seeing gusts of more than 70mph, while the Met Office said an 84mph gust was recorded at Salsburgh.
North Berwick - Edinburgh
The 11:25 North Berwick to Edinburgh service is scheduled to run.
Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
The Botanics is closed today, Monday 22 January, until further notice due to very high winds from Storm Isha. The Botanics Shop and John Hope Gateway Café remain open.
Temporary traffic lights
There will be temporary traffic lights at the Ardmillan Terrace / Gorgie Road junction today while contractors reinstate a traffic signal pole that came down in the night. Work will start and finish ASAP but no exact times just yet.
Man died during storm
An 84-year-old man has died during Storm Isha after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Fife, on Sunday, Police Scotland have said.