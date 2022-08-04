Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train crew, station staff and other workers in the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted by 60 per cent to 40 per cent against the offer, which is largely similar to one accepted by the drivers’ union Aslef last month.

The move will come as a major setback to ScotRail which had expressed confidence the offer would be accepted.

RMT represents some 2,500 ScotRail staff who include conductors and ticket examiners, engineering staff and cleaners, or train presentation staff.

Picture: The RMT has some 2,500 members at ScotRail. Picture: John Devlin

Scottish organiser Mick Hogg said: “I am under instruction to meet the company and see what it is prepared to offer.

"If that is not acceptable, there will be a ballot for industrial action.”

Hogg said he expected the meeting with ScotRail to be held next week.

Any ballot for industrial action is likely to take several weeks to organise, with the union required to give at least a week’s notice of a walkout, so any official action is unlikely to affect trains during the Edinburgh Festival.

There is also less likelihood of significant disruption from any unofficial action in the interim, such as RMT members no longer volunteering for overtime and working on days off.

This is because ScotRail relies far less on train crew working overtime to keep services running than on drivers as they are more fully staffed.

ScotRail's reliance on drivers working overtime forced it to cut services by up to half when many drivers stopped volunteering as part of their pay dispute which was settled last month.

The RMT dispute with ScotRail is separate to the union’s pay row with Network Rail and several English-based train companies including cross-Border operators.

This has involved four Britain-wide one-day strikes that have also halted most ScotRail services because Network Rail signalling staff took part.

Further strikes have been called for August 18 and 20, which are likely to have a similar impact.

The RMT had recommended rejection of the ScotRail deal because it included the “introduction of technology without an agreement”.

However, Hogg said he would be looking for an improvement in the pay offer as well as more acceptable conditions in the technology clause.

ScotRail said its 5 per cent offer, which was accepted by Aslef members in a ballot last month comprised a 2.2 per cent increase “to recognise the cost-of-living challenges” and a further 2.8 per cent increase “which recognises and rewards the flexibility of rostering arrangements as ScotRail responds to changes in our markets as we emerge from the pandemic”.

Head of customer operations Phil Campbell had predicted in June: “We are confident that the members will support this strong offer.”

He said on Thursday: “It is incredibly disappointing that RMT members have voted against this offer.

“The offer made to general grade staff is a strong one and recognises the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, as well as delivering good value for the public.

“The deal on offer recognises the hard work of staff while conscious of the financial challenges faced by the railway as we look to recover from the pandemic.

“We all want to have a reliable, efficient, and sustainable railway that supports the economy and connects communities across the country.