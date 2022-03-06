Teenage boy dies after being knocked down in Fife

A 15-year-old has died

Police said they were called around 11.50pm on Saturday following a collision involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on the A985 near Cairneyhill.

The 15-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the boy involved in this incident.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”