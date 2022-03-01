Edinburgh travel: Ongoing traffic delays in Capital city centre after crash

There are ongoing traffic delays in Edinburgh city centre after road closures due to crash.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:33 pm

The Mound was closed briefly on Tuesday following a crash in the afternoon.

It was opened swiftly to ease traffic congestion, but there are warnings of ongoing delays.

Drivers in the city should take care on approach.

