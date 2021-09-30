ScotRail reported the fault at Ladybank at 5.43am and said that teams were working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

A ticket acceptance scheme was organised with Stagecoach East to minimise the issues caused for those travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

The fault was fixed at around 8am and ScotRail said it was working to get trains back to the normal schedule.

