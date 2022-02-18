Sometime before 7.50am, four vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A720 at Straiton.

As a result, the westbound exit slip is currently closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland confirmed that another crash had occurred on the same stretch of road at 09:10.

Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton has also been closed westbound at the junction.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers that traffic was slow on approach.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Traffic Scotland alerted drivers to two separate road traffic collisions, which both occurred on the A720 Straiton this morning.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.