Sections of A720 Straiton closed due to two separate road crashes
Two separate road crashes occurred on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:02 am
Sometime before 7.50am, four vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A720 at Straiton.
As a result, the westbound exit slip is currently closed.
Traffic Scotland confirmed that another crash had occurred on the same stretch of road at 09:10.
Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton has also been closed westbound at the junction.
Traffic Scotland warned drivers that traffic was slow on approach.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.