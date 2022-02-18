Sections of A720 Straiton closed due to two separate road crashes

Two separate road crashes occurred on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning.

By Anna Bryan
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:02 am

Sometime before 7.50am, four vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A720 at Straiton.

As a result, the westbound exit slip is currently closed.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that another crash had occurred on the same stretch of road at 09:10.

Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton has also been closed westbound at the junction.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers that traffic was slow on approach.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

