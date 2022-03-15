Unruly passengers would be banned from ScotRail network under new law being considered
A law banning unruly passengers from ScotRail is being considered by the Scottish Government, transport minister Jenny Gilruth told MSPs today.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:56 am
The move follows a call from the Rail, Maritime and Transport union following concerns about women’s safety and anti-social behaviour on trains.
A ban could be introduced in the same way that fans can be banned from football grounds.
Ms Gilruth said ministers did not currently have powers to ban people from trains and stations run by ScotRail, which is being switched to Scottish Government control on 1 April.