VIDEO: Here’s the view of Edinburgh from the top deck of Britain’s biggest bus

This captivating timelapse video is taken from the top deck of one of the new Lothian Buses coming to Edinburgh next month.

The ADL Enviro400 XLB vehicles are able to carry up to 129 customers in total, including 100 seated, and have been designed with a front and middle door.

Lothian buses held a launch of their new larger buses at Edinburgh Castle'. Pic: Wullie Marr Photography

They will operate on the service 11 Ocean Terminal-Hyvots Bank and service 16 Silverknowes-Colinton.

These popular cross city routes recorded a combined total of more than 10 million customer journeys in 2018, and the new vehicles will help to meet this demand.

