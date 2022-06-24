A major rail route has reopened after a lorry ended up on the tracks causing delays and road closures as emergency services attended the scene.

The vehicle left the road and crashed into a wall before landing on the East Coast Main Line at Haddington Road in Wallyford, East Lothian, on Thursday afternoon.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crane was brought in to remove the lorry from the tracks and crews worked through the night to restore services.

Network Rail announced at around 11am on Friday that the line, just south of Edinburgh, had reopened and train operators were working to restart train services as soon as possible.

But London North Eastern Railway has urged passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle not to travel on Friday.

Police Scotland has appealed for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Wallyford: A major rail route has reopened after a lorry ended up on the tracks in East Lothian

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident is ongoing.

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident.