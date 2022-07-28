Warning to rail passengers as signal boxes reopen after strike

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail has warned passengers that services will start later than normal as staff return to duties following Wednesday’s strike, which saw members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walk out in a row with Network Rail over jobs, pay and conditions.

The rail operator tweeted: “There’ll be significant disruption across the country today, due to the reopening of Network Rail signal boxes at different times throughout the day. This follows yesterday’s strike action by Network Rail RMT members, and so services will start later than normal.”

Some journeys have also been amended and ScotRail has urged passengers to check their journeys before travelling.

Train services across Scotland will be disrupted on Thursday as signal boxes reopen following Wednesday’s industrial action.

Both sides in the dispute have so far failed to come to an agreement, and Scottish transport minister Jenny Gilruth has called for UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to intervene.

Earlier this week, she told BBC’s The Nine: “It’s hugely important the UK Government acts to resolve these rail strikes and I know this will be causing passengers real challenges.

“Over the course of the last couple of months I know that passengers in Scotland have already experienced some concerns in regard to service delivery.

“I think it is for the UK Government to intervene. Grant Shapps has an absolute responsibility here.”

Protests took place in Glasgow during Wednesday’s strike, with RMT members being joined at Central station by members of other unions.