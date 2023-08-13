Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the A89 between the villages of Armadale and Westrigg on Friday night.

At around 9.15pm on Friday, August 11, a Toyota Celica was travelling westbound on the A89 when it collided with a motorcycle. Emergency services attended and the 35-year-old female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

The Toyota Celica left the road and ended up on a grass verge. The driver, a 20-year-old male, was taken to hospital as a precaution. The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the location.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences. He has been released and enquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the A89 around the time of the incident, who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact us. We are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances of the incident and it’s important we have all the information. I would ask anyone with dash cams to pass on any footage as this could assist our ongoing enquiries.”