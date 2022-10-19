The M8 will shut between Shotts and Whitburn for nine nights, as workers refurbish the road.

The eastbound carriageway of the M8 is closing between Junction 5 and Junction 4, from 8.30pm to 6am from Monday, October 17 until Friday, October 28. It will remain open on Saturday and Sunday nights. The road has been shut to maintain the safety of workers and drivers.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the B7057, B7066, A706 and A801, before re-joining the M8 at Junction 4, adding an estimated 7 minutes to affected journeys. Emergency vehicles can access the road at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety for motorists on this section of the M8. Road closures are essential to ensure the safety of workers and road users, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”