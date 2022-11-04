A record number of gritters are at the ready to help keep Scotland’s trunk roads running smoothly this winter.

As temperatures took a dip, Transport Scotland said enhanced patrols would be in place across the network, route-specific snow plans had been updated and salt barns were full with almost 436,000 tonnes ready for use – more than was used across both Scotland’s trunk and local roads during the whole of last winter.

A total of 240 gritters will be available to spread salt and plough snow from 42 depots across the country. Patrol spreaders have improved technology on board to monitor road conditions, including dashcams and mobile road condition sensors.

Liquid de-icer trials will continue on the M8. And liquid brine treatments ill be used on footpaths around the trunk road network to improve accessibility and help active travel.

And a refreshed website for Traffic Scotland is designed to make it easier for road users to get the information they need to plan their journeys.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Our teams work hard throughout the year to ensure we are well prepared for the worst of the winter weather and this year is no different. This is the first winter where all of our operating companies will be working under improved network maintenance contracts – this means a record number of gritters operating enhanced patrol provisions across the trunk road network in Scotland.

“We’re also asking motorists to make sure they’re prepared for winter themselves, getting vehicles ready for difficult conditions and following the best sources of information to help plan journeys ahead of time. Traffic Scotland provides the most up-to-date information on the trunk road network at its new website, along with its twitter page @trafficscotland and internet radio broadcasts. The ever popular gritter tracker is also back, so you can follow gritter patrols in your area. We can’t always predict the weather but we can put plans in place to help keep Scotland moving when the winter conditions move in.”

Jenny Gilruth shows off the fleet of winter vehicles at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre in South Queensferry.

Police Scotland and the Met Office will have dedicated staff based at the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre in South Queensferry throughout the winter period to ensure close and effective working between the key partner agencies.