Police were called to the collision on Whitburn Road in Bathgate at around 4.15pm on Monday, July 25.
Emergency services attended, and a young female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.
Read More
Read MoreViolent and controlling West Lothian rapist carved obscenities into his victim's...
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh tram extension 'at risk of becoming another fiasco' says council source
-
2
Violent and controlling West Lothian rapist carved obscenities into his victim's body
-
3
Significant rail disruption expected as just five routes to operate in Scotland
-
4
West Lothian crime: Football coach 'upskirted' colleague with his mobile phone
-
5
Community service for 'Smurf' who targeted Nicola Sturgeon with homophobic letter
Her current condition is unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision between a car and a female pedestrian on Whitburn Road in Bathgate around 4.15pm on Monday, 25 July.
“The pedestrian has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”