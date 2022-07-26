Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the collision on Whitburn Road in Bathgate at around 4.15pm on Monday, July 25.

Emergency services attended, and a young female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her current condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision between a car and a female pedestrian on Whitburn Road in Bathgate around 4.15pm on Monday, 25 July.

“The pedestrian has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”