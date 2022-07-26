Young girl taken to Edinburgh hospital after being struck by car in West Lothian

A young girl was taken to hospital, after she was struck by a vehicle on a road in Bathgate on Monday.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 9:14 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called to the collision on Whitburn Road in Bathgate at around 4.15pm on Monday, July 25.

Emergency services attended, and a young female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read More

Read More
Violent and controlling West Lothian rapist carved obscenities into his victim's...

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Her current condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a collision between a car and a female pedestrian on Whitburn Road in Bathgate around 4.15pm on Monday, 25 July.

“The pedestrian has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”

Emergency services were called to Whitburn Road in Bathgate on Monday, after a girl was struck by a car.