Travel tips to make the Easter getaway even easier
and live on Freeview channel 276
Millions of people are expected to take to the rails, roads and skies from today as the Easter break gets underway.
Popular open-access train company Lumo, which is based in Newcastle and connects the city with Edinburgh and London has offered three top tips for travel by train this Easter weekend:
- Allow yourself plenty of time to get to the railway station
- Pack smart and try to keep luggage to one travel size bag
- Enjoy the journey knowing rail travel is the most sustainable way to travel
Lumo offers low-cost, high-speed travel along the East Coast route with great value fares between Edinburgh and London.
A spokesperson for Lumo, said: “We’re looking forward to helping thousands of people travel with Lumo on our East Coast route this Easter. We’ve got more colleagues on hand to make sure journeys are even easier and enjoyable for our customers on what is likely to be our busiest Easter on record.”
Newcastle is one of the most popular destinations along the East Coast Main Line this Easter with thousands expected to visit the many great tourist destinations the North East of England has to offer.