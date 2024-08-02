Travellers occupying part of a former Edinburgh golf course have been ordered to move on by landowners amid concerns over fly-tipping.

The group set up an encampment on the old nine-hole Hermitage Golf Course last month and were served notice to leave by Sunday, July 28. However, a visit from the council this week found caravans still parked on the site.

Morningside Tory councillor Marie-Clair Munro said a number of residents had been in touch about large piles of waste from landscaping work and used nappies dumped in the area.

The travellers set up an encampment on the old nine-hole Hermitage Golf Course last month

Upon visiting the encampment, off Braid Hill Drive, she was informed they had stopped at the spot as one member of the community had given birth and wanted to be close to a hospital.

Police Scotland officers have also been attending and engaging with campers.

A letter sent to the occupiers by landowners AMA Braids Ltd last week ordered the group to “remove yourself, your family, your dependants and your caravan/vehicle and other belongings from the land”.

It said if the notice was not complied with they would raise proceedings with the court to “seek your removal from the land”.

In a post on Facebook Cllr Munro said: “I’m disappointed, that after visiting the encampment and speaking to the travellers who gave me verbal reassurances that all rubbish and debris would be cleared and they would be moving, this hasn’t happened. Please note due to the land being privately owned the council have limited powers.”

Speaking to the LDRS, Cllr Munro added officials had been informed some members of the traveller group were carrying out landscaping and tree felling work locally and the debris was being “dumped on the old nine hole golf course”.

She said: “Residents have been saying there was never this amount of foliage or trees or branches, garden fences which have been taken down from jobs they are doing.

“A couple of residents have been saying we’re seeing used nappies in the area. There are no bins there for them to put their rubbish in or toilet facilities so residents have been complaining about that.

“As the councillor I’ve done my bit, I’ve gone up and spoken to them. They have been served notice, it’s disappointing that they’ve not left within that time period.

“I do not know the reason why but it’s disappointing all this debris is going to be left there and there could be cross-contamination with human waste, and also the glasses and bottles for those who walk around the area.”

Edinburgh Southern MSP Daniel Johnston said: “Police Scotland are committed to having daily engagement with the encampment and the owner of the land site. They are also communicating with the city council throughout this process.”

Edinburgh council was contacted for comment.