The Treasury has published a list of eight unclaimed estates in Edinburgh and all you need to do to be within a chance of a payout is check for a corresponding last name. All estates on the list are currently ‘ownerless’ since no member of the family has come forward to claim it.

An unclaimed estate is put in place after a person passes away without a sufficient will and no family coming forward to claim it. As long as no family claims, the deceased person’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and remain in possession of the Crown.

Unlike popular belief, this estate can still be claimed within a 12-year period from when the Crown assumes possession of it. Any relative of the deceased can claim if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Cousins can claim an estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives.

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Edinburgh

Barclay Brogan Dean Hammond Huddleston Hughes Parker Robertson

