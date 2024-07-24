Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have poured in for a 21-year-old motorcyclist who died after a horror crash in East Lothian.

Glenn Campbell, a trainee firefighter from North Berwick, lost his life in a smash with a red Scania tanker on the B1345 last Wednesday.

Emergency services raced to the scene north of Drem at around 7.30am but he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pals took to their own motorcycles to pay tribute to the keen biker last weekend and another ride in his honour is organised for this Sunday. Glenn’s girlfriend, Paige Whyte, paid a heartfelt tribute to him online.

Trainee firefighter Glenn Campbell tragically died last Wednesday | Facebook

She wrote: “I’m hurting knowing you’re gone but what hurts the most is that you’ve left so many people who cared for you and loved you. Glenn you were amazing and there’s no change in that (sic).

“The world fell silent with you around even though you made the world so noisy. People care for you more than you knew. We all loved you.”

School pal Chris MacGregor added: “Glenn and I met in primary school we where best friends throughout primary and high school. We drifted apart sometime after high school but would always make time to catch up and have a deep conversation about anything and everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Glenn helped me through some of the worst times in my life and I will never forget that. May you rest in peace brother.”

Lisa Kelly said: “Knew Glenn for years we met when we where at school we have been friends ever since he always helped me when I was having a rough time and every time he seen me out in my car he made sure to stop and chat to me or wave every time he will be greatly missed he was an amazing guy RIP.”

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."