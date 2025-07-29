Tributes have been paid to former Edinburgh Tory group leader Christine Richard, who has died, aged 82.

Mrs Richard was a colourful and outspoken figure at the City Chambers, a councillor for 12 years and group leader for four of these.

Former Tory councillor Lindsay Walls said: "She was a very efficient woman, a good debater in the council chamber, very bubbly and had good connections - she knew a lot of people."

Former councillor Christine Richard has died, aged 82 | supplied

Mrs Richard was first elected councillor for Murrayfield in 1984 and served as leader of the Tory group from 1989 until 1993. In 1992 she received an OBE for public service.

And she stood unsuccessfully in the first elections for the Scottish Parliament as Tory candidate in East Lothian in 1999. But she later quit the party and joined Labour.

She died peacefully on July 10. Her daughter Fiona Fahey was her carer for the last five years.

Mrs Richard was born in Yorkshire to a Swiss father and an English mother. She went to Ilkley Grammar School, but instead of going on to university had to get a job and help look after the family after her father died.

She married her first husband, Len, a company chief executive, when she was 21. He was 17 years older and had three sons from his previous marriage.

Fiona said: "She took on my dad's three children and then had me, so by 22, she was running a house, working, and had four children."

The family moved around quite a bit and came to Edinburgh around 1970, when Len was appointed to printers Morrison & Gibb.

Christine Richard with fellow Conservative Malcolm Rifkind on Calton Hill Edinburgh in May 1992. | TSPL

Fiona said her mother was always quick to get involved in new situations. “She very much plunged herself into whatever community she ended up in.”

But a few years later the marriage broke up and she married stockbroker John Richard, who had four children, one of them now the Duchess of Northumberland.

Mrs Richard was already active in the Conservative Party, as well as working. She held several posts as personal assistant, including to merchant banker Angus Grossart. And later she taught business skills and mentored women who were setting up their own businesses.

Her election to Edinburgh District Council came just as Labour won control of the authority from the Conservatives, so she was in opposition all of her time on the council. But she played an energetic part in city politics, including enthusiastic support for the reopening of the former Empire Theatre as the Festival Theatre.

Christine Richard was Tory group leader in Edinburgh from 1989 until 1993. Picture: Justin Spittle. | TSPL

In 1992, she admitted making nuisance phone calls to her husband’s ex-wife and was admonished by the court. An attempt to oust her as group leader failed, but she stood down from the post the following year.

She left the Tories and joined Labour in 2002, when Tony Blair was prime minister. Fiona recalled: "She said she stayed in the same place but the parties moved.”

She did not seek re-election under her new colours, but she did act as agent for the late Labour councillor Liz Maginnis at the 2007 council elections.

And Fiona said another friend was the late Margo MacDonald. “They had great fun together. They would always pretend to be the worst enemies, but they were the best of friends.”

Mrs Richard owned a racehorse, Tre Bonkers, which Fionas said “won a few trophies”.

And after she left the council, she wrote a novel “Whitewalls” - described as “a Scottish family saga” - which was published in 2009.

Fiona said her mother remained active, out and about, attending events and going to the ballet up until Covid, but after that “never got back out on the road properly” though she remained “very witty and chirpy and funny”.

“She did a lot of good, she was quite fearless, she lived her life to the full and she was a very kind, very generous woman. She was passionate about what she did and a real grafter. She was a real character, brimming with stories and very much loved.”

The funeral will be at Warriston crematorium on Tuesday, August 5, at 2pm. And an event is planned for the Festival Theatre later in the year to celebrate her life.