Tributes to young Edinburgh dad killed on bike trip

SHOCKED workmates have been left devastated by the tragic death of biker Jamie Paterson at the weekend.

Dad-of-one Jamie, 30, was killed when his superbike and a car collided on a country lane in Northumberland on Sunday afternoon.

He was riding alongside best friend Peter Wilson – also a colleague at Loanhead-based steeplejack firm Zenith Structural Access.

“He was a tough guy who was very well respected and very well liked,” said Zenith owner, Colin McCurdy.

“He was very friendly and a really good guy. He was a site manager so was in charge of a number of men and there were never any issues. He was always very pleasant.

“He was a fun guy as well which is quite rare to get a character who has toughness but who is friendly and fair.”

Mr McCurdy said emotional colleagues are now having a collection for Jamie’s partner, Kat, and their two year-old daughter Kamerin who live in the Capital.

“The guys won’t forget Jamie or his family,” he said. “Our main priority is to make sure they’re ok.

“Peter was Jamie’s best friend. He’s in absolute bits and needs to be given time and then we can move forward.”

And the impact of Jamie’s life cut tragically short has been felt further afield than the family firm.

“The steeplejack community is quite small and everybody knows everybody,” said Mr McCurdy.

“Guys work away from home together and build really close relationships because a lot of the time they see more of each other than they do their families – they’re living, eating and working together 24-7.”

Peter Wilson posted photos of the pair together and a touching tribute to his best pal on Facebook.

“Went out for lunch with my best mate and came back on my own,” he wrote.

“I’m totally gutted woke up this morning hoping it was just a dream I’m totally gutted gonna miss you Jamie Paterson.”

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were called to the scene near the border after Jamie’s Kawasaki and a black VW Golf collided on the A697.

Woodburn-raised Jamie, who attended Dalkeith High School, died shortly after the crash at about 12.05pm on Sunday.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, to contact police.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing but police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 467 15/04/18.