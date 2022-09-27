Tripadvisor Awards 2022: Edinburgh restaurant dishing up ‘perfect mash’ crowned one of the best in the world
It was the popular spot’s flair for the ultimate comfort food that propelled it to the top of the UK’s top ten
An Edinburgh restaurant has today been named one of the best in the world for ‘everyday eats’ according to Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform.
Makars Gourmet Mash Bar in Edinburgh’s old town scooped the coveted title of No.1 UK restaurant for Everyday Eats, which recognises exceptional food that won’t break the bank, in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022.
It was Makars’ flair for the ultimate comfort food that propelled it to the top of the UK top ten, beating the likes of Simla in Newcastle and Bonoo Indian Tapas in London.
The Bank Street restaurant is famous for serving up nine different variations of mash potato including spicy chilli mash, smoked bacon and spring onion mash - all to accompany a variety of classic Scottish dishes.
The popular spot boasts a 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor, with adoring customers praising the restaurant for its ‘wonderful’ food, ‘super friendly’ staff and ‘buzzing’ atmosphere.
Lauren Murphy, vice president and GM of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor, said: “Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime: for many restaurant-goers.
“It’s frequenting their favourite neighbourhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on holiday.
“More than half of consumers in a recent survey told us that food is the most exciting component of their trip.”
