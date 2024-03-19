Two arrested after alleged Edinburgh assault in Leith's Tolbooth Wynd leaves 49-year-old man in hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two arrests have been made after an alleged assault in Edinburgh hospitalised a 49-year-old man.
Emergency services raced to Tolbooth Wynd in Leith this morning after the alarm was raised at around 9.15am. The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be treated.
Two other men, aged 47 and 37, were arrested in connection with the alleged attack. A cordon is in place on the street and eye-witnesses reported seeing forensics officers.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “We were called around 9.15am on Tuesday, March 19 to a report of an assault in the Tolbooth Wynd area of Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 49-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“Two men, one aged 47 and one aged 37, have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.