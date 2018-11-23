Two-car crash in West Lothian causes 11-mile tailback

Have your say

A two-car crash in West Lothian caused an 11-mile tailback along the M8 to the outskirts of Edinburgh this afternoon.

The collision, between a van and Jaguar car, happened on the motorway at junction 3A near Bathgate, at about 1:35pm.

One of the lanes was initially blocked but both lanes have reopened to traffic in the last hour.

A police spokeswoman said that there are no details of any injuries.

Traffic Scotland has also Tweeted in the last hour that traffic has been queuing all the way back to Claylands, which is close to Newbridge in the outskirts of the city.

The tailbacks come amid the so-called Black Friday shopping rush.