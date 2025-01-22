Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection after cannabis cultivations worth almost £4 million were discovered in properties across the Central Belt.

Two warrants were executed in Falkirk on Monday, 20 January 2025 which resulted in the men aged 29 and 28 being arrested in connection with serious and organised crime. They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 21 January, 2025

Large scale cannabis cultivations were discovered in Livingston, West Calder, Edinburgh and Falkirk over a two and a half year period between September 2022 and January 2025.

The cannabis cultivations have an estimated street value of £3.6 million. As part of enforcement action £80,000 worth of cannabis and £12,000 in cash was also recovered .

Detective Sergeant John Irvine: “We remain committed to targeting those involved in serious and organised crime in Scotland as we recognise the impact this has on our local communities.

“Disrupting large-scale cannabis cultivations prevents illegal drugs being circulated on our streets.

"This action reiterates our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to call Police Scotland on 101.”

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.