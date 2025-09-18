Two men who ran an unlicensed dog ‘fertility clinic’ from a shed in Edinburgh have been fined following a SSPCA investigation.

Paul Robertson and Alexander Myers used a shed as a makeshift dog fertility centre despite holding no breeder’s licence and not being registered as a veterinary practice. Myres ran the dog breeding and fertility clinic operation out of Roberston’s home, where he carried out various operations including artificial insemination and microchipping.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 16, Robertson received a £270 fine and Myers was sentenced to 180 hours community payback service, issued a £90 fine and was banned from owning dogs for three years.

Police Scotland first alerted the Scottish SPCA after attending the property on an unrelated matter before raising concerns for the welfare of the dogs. A Scottish SPCA inspector said: “There was an overwhelming stench of faeces and urine coming from the kennels and shed areas. The sheds were dark, poorly ventilated and coated in faeces. In total, 32 dogs were found at the residence. Three were living in the house as pets, while the remainder were kept in unsanitary kennels.”

Following examinations dogs were found to have multiple health issues including ocular disease, respiratory disorders, dermatological disease and musculoskeletal disease. A total of six dogs were put down.

One dog, a female French Bulldog named Miss Piggy, was found collapsed, shivering, and with fresh wounds to her ears and face. She also had an untreated ingrown toenail embedded into her paw. Despite urgent efforts, Miss Piggy’s condition was too advanced and she was euthanised to prevent further suffering. A further five dogs had to be euthanised due to their poor condition.

Myers and Robertson plead not guilty to the charges and no convictions were made .The SSPCA inspector said: “We respect the court’s decision but are disappointed the sentencing was not stronger. Even so, this case is a step in the right direction in highlighting the risks of unregulated fertility clinics and the neglect of animal welfare that so often accompanies them.”

“Robertson and Myers have failed to ensure the welfare of the many dogs in their care and we are increasingly seeing people operating fertility clinics from their homes. These clinics are completely unregulated, pose serious risks to animal welfare. In some cases, animals are seriously injured after having blood drawn by unqualified individuals.”

The charity is calling for fertility clinics to be formally regulated, with inspections carried out only by registered, experienced veterinary surgeons. The SSPCA continues to advocate for a complete overhaul of the outdated Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966, which they say no longer provides adequate safeguards for animal welfare. The Scottish SPCA urge anyone considering breeding their pets to consult their vet first and to report any concerns about fertility clinics directly to the charity’s helpline.