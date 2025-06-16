Two Midlothian bike 'pump tracks' set to open in time for the school summer holidays

Two new looping bike tracks called ‘pump tracks’ are due to open in Roslin and Rosewell, just in time for the school holidays.

The tracks, with banked turns and rolling jumps, are designed for bikes but can be also used by scooters, skateboards and roller blades. Both tracks are due to open to the public by the end of next week, when locals schools start their summer holidays.

Fully accessible for people of all ages and abilities, including wheelchair users, each track cost £90,000. The money came from developer contributions, Scottish Government funding and council contributions ward councillors can use for local projects.

From left to right at the Roslin pump track are: Roslin Primary Head Teacher Gillon Rand, P4 Roslin Primary pupil Marcus, 9, Midlothian Council’s Land Resources Manager James Kinch, P6 Roslin Primary pupil Orla, 10, local activist Andy Maginnis, Cabinet Member for green spaces, Councillor Dianne Alexander and Roslin Primary P5 pupil Eilidh, 9. | Midlothian Council

Community activist Andy Maginnis was instrumental in getting the track built in Roslin, holding public engagements, collecting supportive signatures from local people and working with the council’s project team. He said: “I’ve not seen anyone using it who is not smiling.”

Keen cyclist Orla, who is in P6 at Roslin Primary, is looking forward to a summer of outdoor fun on the pump track. “And it’s a great way to get exercise,” added Orla.

Cllr Dianne Alexander, Midlothian Council's Cabinet Member with responsibility for green spaces, said “It’s great to see the council and local communities working to achieve a shared goal that benefits local people.

“These are fantastic additions to the parks and will encourage a greater number and a wider range of people to have fun outdoors while supporting healthy lifestyles.”

From left to right at the Rosewell pump track are: Rosewell Primary P6 pupil Sviatic, 10, Head Teacher Shona Richardson, P7 pupil Charlie, P3 pupil Aila, Councillor Dianne Alexander, the Cabinet Member for green spaces and Land Resources Manager with Midlothian Council, James Kinch. | Midlothian Council

The council’s Greenspace Service managed the projects, including the funding arrangements and tender invitations. On-Track, a company based in Wales, won the contract to build both tracks.

At a visit to the track in Rosewell, Rosewell P7 pupil Charlie gave the pump track a verbal thumbs it. “It’s very cool,” said Charlie.