Two of Scotrail's new Edinburgh-Glasgow trains cancelled within 30 minutes

Two of ScotRail's new trains were cancelled between Edinburgh Waverley station and Glasgow this afternoon within 30 minutes, with all passengers then crammed onto the next service.

Scotrail has brought in the new electric and high-speed trains, including Hitachi's new Class 385 stock, with the aim of achieving shorter journey times, more seats and more services on updated routes.

But one frustrated commuter today said he was on board the 3:45pm train from platform 11 this afternoon, before passengers were told at 4pm that their train had been cancelled due to technical reasons.

Passengers were then told to go to platform 14 and that this train had technical problems and needed a "reset."

The commuter added: "Next I was told at 16:15 that the train was being cancelled, as Hitachi engineers stood outside it and shrugged their shoulders.

"We were then told the 16:30 would arrive at platform 14 but at 16:27 we were then told it was going from platform 9.

"Cue a couple of hundred commuters trying to squeeze through ticket gates and up the escalators.

"There were so many people trying to get up the escalators that staff told us we needed to take the stairs.

"It is now standing room only on the train."

The cancellations have come just two days after the launch of the new ScotRail timetable and introduction of new trains.

