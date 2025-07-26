Two sets of M8 roadworks in West Lothian to lead to road closures in the coming days

Two sets of roadworks on the M8 in West Lothian will lead to road closures in the coming days.

The ongoing major refurbishment of the bridge carrying the B792 local road between Blackburn and Bathgate over the M8, which began in May, requires the full closure of the B792 for 17 days between July 27 and August 12.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is having to close the route for this limited period within the wider ongoing programme to allow extensive repairs to be undertaken safely before the end of the school holidays.

The ongoing major refurbishment of the bridge carrying the B792 local road between Blackburn and Bathgate over the M8, which began in May, requires the full closure of the B792.

While, elsewhere in West Lothian, carriageway repairs will be carried out on the M8 at the Junction 3 eastbound on-slip. Works will take place between 9pm and 5am each night from the evening of Monday, July 28 until the morning of 30 July. For the safety of workers and road users, the M8 will be closed at Junction 3 eastbound on-slip during the works.

The B792 will be fully closed in both directions from Riddochill Road on the south side of the bridge to the nearest access approximately 80m north of the bridge, with local access available up to these closure points. During this period of closure, signed diversion routes will be in place.

Northbound traffic will be diverted west along Main Street towards Whitburn, turning right on to the A801 northbound, continuing to the Boghead roundabout and taking the A7066 exit at the roundabout from where the diversion will end. This will add an estimated five miles and 11 minutes to affected journeys.

Southbound traffic will be diverted west along the A7066, taking the first exit at the Boghead roundabout to head south onto the A801, then turning left onto Main Street towards Blackburn, where the diversion will end. This will add an estimated 4.5 miles and 10 minutes to affected journeys.

A contraflow remains in place on the M8 between Junctions 3A and 4 with a 40mph speed restriction.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East unit Bridges Manager, said: “This bridge requires extensive refurbishment to ensure it can continue to provide safe and reliable service for decades to come.

“The main instigator for this project was impact damage to the steel beams caused by an over-height vehicle in February 2024, which weakened the structure. Through risk management measures we have been able to avoid closing the B792 to traffic since this impact damage occurred.

“We had hoped to be able to repair the structure with temporary traffic lights in place, in order to minimise disruption to users of the B792. Unfortunately, now that we have closer access to the underside of the structure, it has become apparent that the condition is worse than had been anticipated.

“The emergency closure of the B792 is necessary now to address these specific issues that have become apparent since the project started.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience and understanding during these essential works.”

The refurbishment programme includes steelwork repairs to damaged beams, concrete repairs, installation of cathodic protection to increase the longevity of concrete elements, and repainting of all existing steelwork.

BEAR Scotland will carry out carriageway repairs on the M8 at Junction 3 eastbound on-slip.

As part of the Junction 3 eastbound on-slip works, diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be signposted from Junction 3 to Junction 2 via A89 Edinburgh Road, Newbridge Roundabout, M8 Junction 2, adding an estimated one mile and 10 minutes to affected journeys.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These carriageway improvements on the M8 at Junction 3 on slip will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”