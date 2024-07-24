Two walkers injured on Arthur's Seat as paramedics and park rangers rush to landmark
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed crews attended the Edinburgh landmark earlier today.
An eye-witness said three blue-light ambulances and Holyrood Park rangers were at the top of the hill.
Later, it was confirmed that two walkers had sustained minor injuries in separate incidents.
A spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland, which runs the park ranger service, said: “Our Rangers, alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service, were in attendance at two separate routine incidents today on Arthur’s Seat where two visitors sustained minor injuries.
“Both have now been safely escorted from the hillside.”
