A woman has been arrested and charged for alleged threatening and abusive behaviour outside a city primary school.

A report was made to the police about the incident near Edinburgh’s Carrick Knowe Primary School three weeks ago. A 30-year-old woman was later arrested and charged by police and now faces an appearance in court.

The alleged incident took place outside Carrick Knowe primary school

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a report of threatening and abusive behaviour in the Lampacre Road area of Edinburgh on Monday, 18 April, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged.