Edinburgh crime: Woman arrested and charged after incident outside Carrick Knowe Primary School

By Ian Swanson
Published 10th May 2024, 09:00 BST
A woman has been arrested and charged for alleged threatening and abusive behaviour outside a city primary school.

A report was made to the police about the incident near Edinburgh’s Carrick Knowe Primary School three weeks ago. A 30-year-old woman was later arrested and charged by police and now faces an appearance in court.

The alleged incident took place outside Carrick Knowe primary schoolThe alleged incident took place outside Carrick Knowe primary school
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a report of threatening and abusive behaviour in the Lampacre Road area of Edinburgh on Monday, 18 April, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged.

 “She was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on a later date.”

