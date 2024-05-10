Edinburgh crime: Woman arrested and charged after incident outside Carrick Knowe Primary School
A woman has been arrested and charged for alleged threatening and abusive behaviour outside a city primary school.
A report was made to the police about the incident near Edinburgh’s Carrick Knowe Primary School three weeks ago. A 30-year-old woman was later arrested and charged by police and now faces an appearance in court.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a report of threatening and abusive behaviour in the Lampacre Road area of Edinburgh on Monday, 18 April, a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged.
“She was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on a later date.”