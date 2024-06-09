2 . STV leaders debate

Four Scottish party leaders clashed in the first televised debate of the election, chaired by STV’s political editor Colin Mackay. SNP leader John Swinney came under pressure over a potential change of policy over new licences for drilling in the North Sea. Labour's Anas Sarwar fought back against claims his party would continue austerity. Scottish Conservative Douglas Ross said he had backed LIz Truss's mini-budget because he wrongly assumed the necessary work had been done behind the scenes. And Lib Dem Alex Cole-Hamilton claimed both the Scottish and UK governments of having "lost sight of what matters" to the public. Photo: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire