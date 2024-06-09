It’s been quite an eventful week in the 2024 general election, with three televised debates, Nigel Farage’s return to frontline politics as leader of his Reform UK party and candidate for Clacton-on-Sea, nt to mention the massive row over Rishi Sunak’s early exit from the D-Day commemorationgs.
Here is the story of election week in 13 pictures.
1. SNP election campaign launch
John Swinney launched the SNP's general election campaign, telling supporters in Glasgow he believed passionately that independence was the best opportunity to build a more prosperous and fairer country.
"Westminster decision-making has meant austerity, Brexit and a cost of living crisis being imposed on Scotland."
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
2. STV leaders debate
Four Scottish party leaders clashed in the first televised debate of the election, chaired by STV’s political editor Colin Mackay.
SNP leader John Swinney came under pressure over a potential change of policy over new licences for drilling in the North Sea. Labour's Anas Sarwar fought back against claims his party would continue austerity. Scottish Conservative Douglas Ross said he had backed LIz Truss's mini-budget because he wrongly assumed the necessary work had been done behind the scenes. And Lib Dem Alex Cole-Hamilton claimed both the Scottish and UK governments of having "lost sight of what matters" to the public. Photo: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire
3. Messing about on the water
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey defended his famous campaign stunts, saying the amusing photo opportunities had a "very serious message".
His escapades include falling from a paddle board into Lake Windermere, cycling down a steep hill in Wales and sliding down a water flume in Somerset.
He said the stunts highlighted key campaign issues like water companies dumping of sewage and children's mental health. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
4. Kate Forbes visits Linlithgow
Kate Forbes paid a visit to Maisie Gray Pottery and Crafts in Linlithgow with SNP candidate Martyn Day. Quizzed on the party's position on new oil and gas licences for the North Ses, she said: "We've been clear that we're not against new licences per se, but they have to meet a climate compatibility test. We're very serious about meeting our climate change targets and obligations."
Photo: Rebecca McCurdy/PA Wire
