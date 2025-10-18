Has technology kept up with the changing of the clocks? 👀

It is almost time for the clocks to change again.

We are about to gain an extra hour in bed.

But will the time adjust on your phone automatically?

A chill is in the air and the nights are starting to draw in. It is about to get a whole lot darker very soon.

The clocks are about to change and we will all be receiving an extra hour in bed. Unfortunately, that does mean it is about to get dark much earlier from this point out.

But when exactly will the change happen and will the time update on your phone automatically? Here’s all you need to know:

When do the clocks go back in 2025?

Date clocks go back in October - why clocks change on a weekend and if your clocks will update automatically. | Canva

Set a reminder because the clocks won’t be changing this weekend, but they will go back next Sunday (October 26). The change happens overnight, so it will have all happened by the time you wake up.

For the autumn change, the clocks are set to go backwards. It means that you will get an extra hour in bed, but it will be darker earlier in the evening.

Will the time change on your phone automatically?

Gone are the days when you would have to do a quick bit of addition when you wake up on the day the clocks change. Modern technology is able to adjust automatically, so no need to panic when you finally rise next Sunday (October 26).

If the software on your phone, tablet, TV, computer, or other devices connected to the internet is up-to-date then it should automatically update with the correct time. You may still have to manually adjust the time on your oven or any digital clocks you have.

Turn on this feature before clocks change

No matter if you have an iPhone, Android or Google phone, you will want to make sure that the “set automatically” function for date and time is switched on for your handset before next Sunday (October 26).

Apple

If you have an iPhone (or iPad for that matter), make sure that you go to the settings on your device. Find the section called General, go to Date & Time and make sure ‘set automatically’ is switched on.

Android

The process is very similar for Android phones - albeit there may be a slight difference depending on the brand that makes your device. But like on Apple, make your way to settings and find Date & Time - for most phones it will likely be in the systems section, but on a Samsung device it may be under general management.

Once you have found Date & Time, check to make sure that automatic feature for setting the time is switched on. It may have a slightly different phrasing that ‘set automatically’ but it will be along those lines.